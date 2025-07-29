Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up on Mysterious Illness While With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have endured a ton of changes this summer. Many of the moves they did or didn't do were of necessity.
The Celtics mission this offseason was to get under the second apron. One more roster move will get them under it, so it will be interesting to see what direction they go in.
One of the tough moves they had to pull the trigger on was trading away their star center and champion, Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis is now a member of the Atlanta Hawks. He played a vital role for the Celtics these past two seasons, but it didn't end as they both had envisioned.
Not only did the Celtics fall short on repeating as champions this past season, but Porzingis was in and out of the lineup with a mysterious illness.
The former lottery pick recently spoke about his illness and said that the illness is a thing of the past now.
“I feel fantastic, to be honest,” Porzingis said. “ I took time to rest after the season. Something was lingering during the playoffs — I had fatigue, dizziness, even moments where I felt like I might faint. It wasn’t great.”
“In June, I fully rested and lowered the intensity. All of that has gone away. I haven’t felt any of the symptoms anymore. I feel great and ready to join the national team. Super happy.”
The 29-year-old was dealing with an undisclosed illness in mid-March prior to returning for the last handful of games of the season. When he returned in a game against the Brooklyn Nets in March, he was vague on the details of his illness.
The former All-Star big man spent the last two seasons with Boston after being traded from the Washington Wizards. Porzingis was phenomenal in Boston.
In 99 games over two seasons, Porzingis averaged 19.8 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three in 29.3 minutes of action.
Out of a possible 164 games in two seasons in Beantown, Porzingis played in only 60 percent of the games. This past season, the soon-to-be 10-year veteran played in only 42 games for the C's.
