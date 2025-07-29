Celtics Star Derrick White Makes Huge Announcement
Two-time All-Defensive Team Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has made a major new offseason announcement.
As Noa Dalzell of CLNS notes, the 6-foot-4 pro has revealed a new podcast with co-host Alex Welsh, the "White Noise Podcast w/ Derrick White."
White began his new pod at the beginning, unpacking his 2021-22 midseason trade acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs.
"Go inside the life and mind of NBA Champion Derrick White as he sits down with close friend Alex Walsh for unfiltered conversations about his journey from D2 underdog to Boston Celtics star," the pod's description reads.
The 31-year-old began his NCAA career at the University of Colorado — Colorado Springs, a D2 program, before transferring to the University of Colorado. A two-time Division II All-American while with the Mountain Lions, White was honored as an All-Pac-12 Teamer during his final collegiate season for the Buffaloes.
San Antonio took a flier on White at the end of the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, with the No. 29 overall pick. He quickly outperformed his draft rank, and emerged as a high-level two-way talent in Boston. Thanks to White's acquisition, the Celtics took off, making their first run to the NBA Finals of the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown era that summer.
"They break down wild practice stories, pivotal career moments, off-season routines, and life beyond basketball — including travel, teammates, and what it's really like getting traded mid-season," the description continues. "Whether you're a hoops fan or just here for the vibes, this is Derrick like you've never heard him."
A critical contributor to the Celtics' 2023-24 championship season, White will now be leaned upon more than ever this year.
Last season, White averaged a career-best 16.4 points on .442/.384/.839 shooting splits, plus 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals across 76 healthy contests.
