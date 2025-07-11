Celtics Predicted to Lose All-Star in $5.1 Million Free Agent Move
The Boston Celtics have already undergone a ton of changes this summer.
Many of their key players have either been shipped out or left for free agency. This is something the Celtics were preparing for, as they seek to avoid the second apron that heavily penalizes teams that fall into that category for a certain number of years.
Boston is well on their way to doing that, although it is painful to do so. The Celtics have already lost a lot, but they are in the process of losing more. Their biggest remaining free agent, and former All-Star center Al Horford, is predicted to leave Boston in free agency.
According to Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation, he predicts Horford will leave Boston for the Western Conference powerhouse, the Golden State Warriors.
"The Warriors are the only team to do nothing so far in free agency as they wait on Kuminga’s RFA status to play out. Golden State desperately needs another big after losing Kevon Looney in free agency, and Horford is the ideal target. Horford is a quick decision-maker who has turned into a high-volume three-point shooter in his golden years while still being mobile enough to compete defensively. That sounds like a perfect match for Steve Ker’s system. The Warriors already have three veteran stars in Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, and Horford is an ideal complement to that trio if Golden State can convince him to play one more year before retirement."
O'Donnell predicts that Horford will sign a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Warriors.
Horford's options have slimmest over the past week. Many predicted he would either be a Warrior or a Los Angeles Laker. Now, as things stand, it appears that his two options are either to become a Warrior or retire.
Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, mentioned in a press conference earlier in the week that Horford's time in Boston is as good as done.
The Dominican Republic native spent seven seasons in Boston across two separate stints. In his time wearing green and white, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and a career-best 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Horford was instrumental in helping guide the Celtics to their record-setting 18th championship in 2024.
