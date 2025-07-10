Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Jaylen Brown Trade
The Boston Celtics have already made some major moves this offseason, such as trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to help shed salary. Those moves are going to help them get under the second tax apron.
Losing Luke Kornet in free agency wasn't ideal for them, but it's another move that they have to account for. Multiple teams have inquired about the availability of Jaylen Brown.
Because Jayson Tatum will miss most, if not all, of next season, teams are seeing if the Celtics are willing to blow it up and rebuild around him.
A major update has been given on whether or not the Celtics would be willing to part ways with Brown. According to Hoops Wire, the Celtics never came close to trading Brown or Derrick White.
The Celtics know how valuable Brown is to what they want to do in Boston. Despite the fact that he is owed an enormous amount of money, he is also one of the most versatile players that they have on the roster.
Brown's ability to guard multiple positions, create his own shot, and create for others is something that the Celtics deeply value. They want him to be part of their franchise for as long as possible.
With Tatum out, Brown will get a chance to show everyone just how good he is. He's going to be the top offensive option for the team with Tatum gone.
This will be a great opportunity for Brown to expand his game, as well. He can learn to be an even better creator for others as he handles the ball.
The only possible reason that the Celtics would have for trading Brown is if they got an incredible haul for him. Even then, it would likely make them worse in the near term.
For Brown, it has to be reassuring that they want to keep him and that they see value in what he brings to the franchise, both on and off the court.
This past season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
