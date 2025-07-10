Celtics Rumors: Steph Curry Addresses Al Horford Potentially Joining Warriors in Free Agency
Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Steph Curry spoke about former Boston Celtics center Al Horford, who is predicted to go to the Warriors in free agency.
“He’s a champion, great player," said Curry. "When…if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it.”
Horford has had two stints in Boston spanning seven seasons, and won the 2023-24 NBA title with the Celtics. He will enter his 19th year in the league next season if he chooses to continue playing.
More news:Celtics Find Themselves in Uncharted Waters Ahead of Upcoming Season
The big man averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 2024-25, featuring in 60 of the Celtics' games while starting 42 of them. Boston is on track to lose their third center this offseason, as they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and Luke Kornet signed with the San Antonio Spurs. The C's signed Luka Garza in free agency to help plug the hole, but will likely need to do more to improve their chances for the 2025-26 season.
The Warriors are likely keen on the move in order to replace Kevon Looney, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans during the offseason. He played 76 games in 2024-25 as the backup to Trayce Jackson-Davis, which is the role Horford would likely take on. If the Warriors are to sign Horford, it would be their first offseason move other than drafting second-rounders Alex Toohey and Will Richard in the NBA Draft. They are the only team yet to make a free agency move.
More news:Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Jaylen Brown Trade
Horford has had two stints in Boston spanning seven seasons, and won the 2023-24 NBA Championship with the Celtics. He made his first All-Star Game in the 2009-10 season, and has made a total of five in his career so far. He will enter his 19th year in the league next season.
More news: Celtics Star Derrick White Reacts to Dramatic Offseason Changes
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.