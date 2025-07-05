Celtics Predicted to Trade $100 Million Guard in Blockbuster Move
The Boston Celtics could trade away one of their offseason acquisitions in a move to save more money against the cap.
The Celtics traded for Anferenee Simons in the Jrue Holiday trade. Simons is a guard who can provide some shooting and offensive creation in the absence of star Jayson Tatum.
The trade was done for salary cap purposes since the Celtics are facing a massive luxury tax bill.
More news: Celtics Sign Big Man to $5.5 Million Deal in Free Agency to Replace Luke Kornet
Simons is set to make $27 million next season — the last year of his deal — several million more than Holiday is expected to make. Hoiday's deal is also multi-year, extending much further than Simons's.
Boston can still move Simons by expanding out the trade, and CBS Sports' Brad Botkin predicts that the team will end up doing just that.
"Now, the move I do believe the Celtics will make is to flip Anfernee Simons, who was acquired in the deal that sent Jrue Holiday to Portland," Botkin wrote. "Simons is due to make $27.7 million this season, and with the Celtics trying to duck under the luxury tax, The Athletic's Jay King reports that they are exploring the idea of rerouting Simons before he ever suits up as a Celtic."
He added: "Perhaps Brooklyn would be willing to absorb Simons, who's on an expiring contract, into its plentiful cap space for a sweetener, or serve as a third team in a more complicated structure. There has been other reporting linking Simons to the Clippers."
The Celtics already dealt Kristaps Porzingis and Holiday while letting Luke Kornet walk in free agency.
Since Tatum is set to miss the upcoming season, there is plenty of scoring that needs to come from somewhere, and Simons could become an important creator on the team.
He is only 27 years old and can still develop into a better player that might be worth hanging onto past this season.
If the Celtics do end up rerouting Simons, a starting center would be ideal for the team to get back, especially since Al Horford is expected to leave.
More Celtics news: Celtics Expected to Lose All-Star to Warriors in Shocking Move
Celtics Want to Sign Damian Lillard 'Sooner Rather Than Later'
Celtics Superstar Jayson Tatum Has 2-Word Response to Luke Kornet Departure
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.