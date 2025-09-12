Inside The Celtics

Celtics' Recent First-Round Pick Could Break Out This Year, Says Insider

One insider is bullish on this Celtics player's chances of breaking out.

Ryan Stano

Apr 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) shoots in front of Boston Celtics forward Baylor Scheierman (55) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) shoots in front of Boston Celtics forward Baylor Scheierman (55) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are going to look much different this season. They will have three new starters on the floor after the injury to Jayson Tatum and the trades shipping out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

That means that the Celtics are going to need more help from their bench if they are going to compete for a playoff spot in what will be a watered-down Eastern Conference.

With more opportunities for playing time, one pundit believes that one recent first-round pick has the opportunity for a breakout year in 2025-2026.

Insider Believes Celtics Forward Scheierman Could Break Out This Season

Jay King of The Athletic believes that Scheierman is being given a golden opportunity to show that he can be a valuable NBA player.

"Scheierman will need to prove he can knock down shots consistently, but he has more to his game than just that. His passing shone last season, and the Celtics like the edge he brings to the court. With Jayson Tatum sidelined, Boston will have a hole on the defensive glass — Scheierman, who owns the NCAA record for most defensive rebounds in a career, could be part of the solution there."

Scheierman will have the opportunity to earn a rotation spot this season without many other options at the forward spot. He will be given chances to make open 3's that are created for him.

This will be a good chance for the Celtics to figure out if he can hold up defensively. That is the biggest question that the Celtics have to figure out with him moving forward.

Baylor Scheierman Could Have a Developmental Year for The Celtics

Scheierman will get a chance to play through any mistakes that he might make without the fear of getting yanked. He will be able to develop at a proper level before being counted on in big games.

The rebounding will be a big part of Scheierman's game this season, as well. He is going to be someone who crashes the boards as much as possible off the bench.

Last year, Scheierman averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 35.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

