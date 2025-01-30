Former Celtics Guard Could Be Trade Option For Rival Lakers Before Deadline
A former Boston Celtics Sixth Man of the Year, now with one of the worst teams in the NBA, could be on the move by or soon after this year's February 6 trade deadline. Funnily enough, one team that has been floated as a potential landing spot is the Los Angeles Lakers — Boston's archnemeses.
Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, former Boston point guard Malcolm Brogdon, now on an expiring $22.5 million contract with the Washington Wizards, is considered a viable option for some supplemental ball creation off the bench with the Lakers.
"Washington’s Malcolm Brogdon has big-game experience and, at one point the Virginia Cavaliers alum had a big fan in fellow Atlantic Coast Conference star [JJ] Redick," Woike writes of the Lakers head coach's fondness for the 6-foot-4 guard. "Brogdon is rumored to be available for a package of second-round picks."
Los Angeles has had something of an up-and-down season thus far. Still, sporting a 26-19 record, the Lakers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, just mere percentage points over their crosstown rivals, the 27-20 L.A. Clippers.
With nine-time All-Star center Anthony Davis now sidelined for at least a week with an abdominal muscle strain, the Lakers are in for a potentially rough stretch ahead of the trade deadline. The team's biggest issue seems to be center depth. Reserve center/power forward Christian Wood has been out all year while recovering from a left knee surgery. While backup Jaxson Hayes is athletic and an okay rim protector, his offensive game leaves much to be desired. L.A. has brought in a pair of two-way centers, Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison, just to supplement its frontcourt.
Across 18 healthy games this year, the 32-year-old Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points on .443/.313/.886 shooting splits, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He's a career 38.9 percent 3-point shooter on 4.2 triple tries a night, however, so perhaps that long range conversion rate will stabilize on an offense where Brogdon isn't asked to do as much.
Brogdon is a high-motor hustle player who isn't afraid to grind for his offense. Unfortunately, that has left him vulnerable to injuries.
He's also a solid defender, albeit a bit slow when it comes to guarding the league's craftiest guards.
His health history could be a red flag for any interested in parties. He has only played more than 56 games once since 2018-19. Presumably, if he's not traded, the Wizards could opt to buy Brogdon out. Should he clear waivers, he'd be able to sign anywhere.
