Former Celtics Guard Could Be Trade Option For Rival Lakers Before Deadline

Would this Boston alum really want to join the Celtics' least favorite NBA team?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a jump shot over Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) and guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a jump shot over Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) and guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
A former Boston Celtics Sixth Man of the Year, now with one of the worst teams in the NBA, could be on the move by or soon after this year's February 6 trade deadline. Funnily enough, one team that has been floated as a potential landing spot is the Los Angeles Lakers — Boston's archnemeses.

Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, former Boston point guard Malcolm Brogdon, now on an expiring $22.5 million contract with the Washington Wizards, is considered a viable option for some supplemental ball creation off the bench with the Lakers.

"Washington’s Malcolm Brogdon has big-game experience and, at one point the Virginia Cavaliers alum had a big fan in fellow Atlantic Coast Conference star [JJ] Redick," Woike writes of the Lakers head coach's fondness for the 6-foot-4 guard. "Brogdon is rumored to be available for a package of second-round picks."

Los Angeles has had something of an up-and-down season thus far. Still, sporting a 26-19 record, the Lakers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, just mere percentage points over their crosstown rivals, the 27-20 L.A. Clippers.

With nine-time All-Star center Anthony Davis now sidelined for at least a week with an abdominal muscle strain, the Lakers are in for a potentially rough stretch ahead of the trade deadline. The team's biggest issue seems to be center depth. Reserve center/power forward Christian Wood has been out all year while recovering from a left knee surgery. While backup Jaxson Hayes is athletic and an okay rim protector, his offensive game leaves much to be desired. L.A. has brought in a pair of two-way centers, Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison, just to supplement its frontcourt.

Across 18 healthy games this year, the 32-year-old Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points on .443/.313/.886 shooting splits, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He's a career 38.9 percent 3-point shooter on 4.2 triple tries a night, however, so perhaps that long range conversion rate will stabilize on an offense where Brogdon isn't asked to do as much.

Brogdon is a high-motor hustle player who isn't afraid to grind for his offense. Unfortunately, that has left him vulnerable to injuries.

He's also a solid defender, albeit a bit slow when it comes to guarding the league's craftiest guards.

His health history could be a red flag for any interested in parties. He has only played more than 56 games once since 2018-19. Presumably, if he's not traded, the Wizards could opt to buy Brogdon out. Should he clear waivers, he'd be able to sign anywhere.

Alex Kirschenbaum
