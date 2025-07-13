Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Anfernee Simons Trade
The Boston Celtics traded away Jrue Holiday for guard Anfernee Simmons from the Portland Trail Blazers, though his future with Boston remains unclear.
President of basketball operations Brad Stevens executed the deal, which saved the Celtics more than $7 million in salary and reduced the team's salary commitment.
Holiday had more than $70 million left in committed money over the next three seasons, potentially topping out at $104 million if he accepts his player option.
At the age of 35, Holiday is on the decline, and many expected Boston to attach an asset to get out of his contract.
Instead, they got back an expiring deal in Simons, who is only 26 years old. While Simons is a promising player who the Celtics could use, there are reports of Boston exploring potential trades that reroute the guard for additional salary relief.
On a Bleacher Report live stream, NBA insider Jake Fischer provided some information regarding Simons' future in Boston.
“So at a certain point in time, could Boston just move him? Yes. Are they actively looking to move him? I would say they’re actively open to moving him," Fischer said.
"But I don’t think Boston is calling around trying to move Anfernee Simons right now.
"I just think he and his representation are very aware that the Celtics are not married to having him start the season in green and white, but they’d be very happy and willing to do so if that’s the case.”
The Celtics are hampered by the second tier of the luxury tax due to their high salary sheet.
The team is attempting to lower the wage bill, especially since they won't have a championship caliber roster.
Whether or not he plays for the Celtics, the Simons trade was an impressive piece of business, and it gives the team flexibility.
