Celtics Rumors: One Trade Package Boston May Have to Entertain
Would the Boston Celtics actually entertain trading one of their best players?
Boston certainly is entering a period of ambiguity, given the injury to Jayson Tatum and the personnel decisions facing the franchise going forward.
NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports recently made an appearance on the NBC Sports Boston show Early Edition to naturally discuss the Celtics and the upcoming offseason. In the wake of losing to the New York Knicks, Boston has some real decisions to make moving forward that, for all intents and purposes, could change the landscape of the roster next season.
One player potentially on the block is Derrick White. The dynamic guard has been associated already with one Western Conference power. O'Connor added more fuel to the fire with some speculation that may make Celtics fans a bit queasy.
"If the Golden State Warriors, if they were to call up and offer a Mikal Bridges-esque package -- four first-round draft picks -- for Derrick White, you gotta listen.
"And so, those are the paths I can't stop thinking about with the Celtics, even though the easiest thing to do is to come back, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown in the '26-'27 season and roll it back and try to win again. That's the easiest path for sure."
White has been integral to Boston's success over the last few years. Not only does he possess real Championship pedigree, but he's quickly developed into one of the best two-way guards in the league.
With the new ownership group taking over the team, it's anyone's guess as to how the finances will shake out. Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown will all command substantial salaries. White is on the books until 2027-28 (with a $34.8 million player option in 2028-29).
Knowing that depth could be precarious moving forward with money tied up in three players, and the need to re-sign others, it could behoove the Celtics to deal White in exchange for draft capital that would net Boston young, cheap players.
Trading White would be a tough pill to swallow, as he's objectively a rock-solid NBA asset and a terrific role player to boot.
