Celtics Star Al Horford Drawing Free Agent Interest From A New Team: Report
Even at age 39 and heading into his 19th season, 2024 Boston Celtics champion big man Al Horford remains one of the best unrestricted free agents on the open market. Understandably, rival teams are circling.
Boston did reportedly make the 6-foot-9 Florida product an offer at the start of the summer, but the veteran's minimum deal they tendered his way could probably be lapped by another club.
As Jake Fischer of The Stein Line (via Substack) observes, Horford has been linked to the Golden State Warriors for a while now. His fit makes sense, especially with the departure of longtime Warriors big man Kevon Looney.
Horford is a traditionally-sized five who could actually, reliably spread the floor for All-NBA Golden State point guard Stephen Curry, unlocking five-out lineups that should befuddle rival defenses. Per Fischer, Horford could agree to a deal that starts at the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception in 2025-26, with possibly a player option for 2026-27. As Fischer notes, it's unclear if Horford would even want to suit up for a 20th season.
In a surprise twist, Fischer notes that another team is angling to compete for Horford's services, should he ultimately decide not to play for Golden State.
Could Al Horford Sign with a Mystery Team in Free Agency After All?
Fischer ultimately keeps the identity of this potential new bidder a mystery, while cautioning that their chances of nabbing the star seem slim.
"I spoke with another team this week that still has an open roster spot and was at least somewhat hopeful that Horford would lose patience with the wait and suddenly invite new offers, but I don't expect that to happen," Fischer writes.
"The team in question, in truth, was realistically as pessimistic as me since it projects Horford to ultimately land a deal with Golden State," Fischer adds.
Horford submitted a solid season for the 61-21 Celtics last year. In 60 healthy games (42 starts), Horford averaged 9.0 points on .423/.363/.895 shooting splits, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals across just 27.6 minutes per. He's still a surprisingly adept player on both sides of the ball, although his advanced age will always make him an injury risk for however long he keeps playing.
