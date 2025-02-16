Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Wants to Bring WNBA Team to St. Louis
The NBA All-Star Game is fast approaching, and one of the standout players for this year's event is Jayson Tatum.
On Sunday, February 16, Tatum will make his sixth All-Star appearance and his third consecutive selection.
More Celtics: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shows No Mercy Playing Against Kids During All-Star Game Practice
The Boston Celtics superstar has been dominant this season, putting up MVP-caliber numbers, averaging 27.0 points and 8.7 rebounds.
His performance has been key to the Celtics' success, and this recognition cements his status as one of the top players in the league today.
Tatum is also making headlines beyond his play on the court.
In a recent NBA All-Star media day, he was asked about his involvement in a bid to bring a WNBA expansion team to his hometown of St. Louis.
Tatum has been vocal about his commitment to supporting women’s sports, and his investment in the bid for a new WNBA franchise is part of his larger effort to elevate women’s athletics.
More Celtics: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shows No Mercy Playing Against Kids During All-Star Game Practice
As a St. Louis native, Tatum is passionate about supporting his community, and his involvement in this bid reflects his dedication to bringing more opportunities for basketball fans in his hometown. He recently signed the largest deal in NBA history, worth $315 million, giving him the financial means to invest in the future of sports in his city.
His partnership with Richard Chaifetz and David Hoffman, the group leading the expansion bid, shows his serious commitment to the cause. In fact, Tatum has agreed to informally support the bid and may even contribute behind the scenes to secure the expansion team's success.
Tatum's interest in the WNBA is part of a larger trend of increased visibility and support for women’s basketball.
The growth of the WNBA has been fueled by the rise of stars like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Arike Ogunbowale, while the NCAA women’s tournament has also attracted significant viewership.
Players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have captured the attention of fans and elevated the sport's profile, contributing to the growing interest in women’s basketball. NBA players, including Tatum, have long been supporters of the WNBA, with many seeing the growth of women's sports as a natural extension of their advocacy for equity in athletics.
Tatum’s own connection to St. Louis adds an emotional layer to his involvement in this initiative.
During the NBA All -Star Media day, when asked why he put a bid in for a team in St. Louis, and he shared his family and hometown roots play a huge role in that decision.
With a younger sister who lives in St. Louis, Tatum is deeply aware of how impactful a WNBA team could be for young girls who dream of playing professional basketball.
His decision to invest is rooted in his belief in the potential of women’s sports and the importance of representation for future generations.
As women’s basketball continues to rise in popularity, Tatum’s investment may be just the beginning of a larger wave of support and growth in the years to come.
More Celtics:
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals He Modeled Coaching Style, Culture After Legend Pep Guardiola
Celtics News: Payton Pritchard Channels Movie 'Mean Girls' To Help Motivate Himself
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI