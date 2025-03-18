Celtics Starters Have Barely Played Together This Year
The year after winning it all, the Boston Celtics' best and brightest have rarely shared a court all together.
As Chris Forsberg of NBC 10 Boston writes, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla hasn't really been able to trot out all of his ideal starting five players in tandem much. Largely, of course, that's a result to starting center Kristaps Porzingis missing 35 of the club's 68 games thus far.
Porzingis, of course, is notoriously injury-prone, to the point where he only was available for seven of Boston's 19 playoff games en route to the 2024 championship last summer. When he did play unimpeded by injury, however, the 7-foot-2 big man made a big impact.
Porzingis isn't the only member of Boston's first five to miss double-digit games in this follow-up season.
Four-time All-Star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is set to miss his 13th contest of the year on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets, while six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday has been sidelined for 16 contests already.
Still, those various ailments haven't precluded Boston from posting an impressive 49-19 record on the year, good for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum and two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White round out the Celtics' starters. Both have been largely healthy this year, and seem likely to add another All-NBA and another All-Defensive Team honor, respectively, to their resumes this spring if they can stay healthy a bit longer. White has only missed four games so far this year, while Tatum has been on the shelf for five.
Tatum, however, could miss a sixth game this year on Tuesday night. According to Noa Dalzell of CLNS, Tatum is considered merely questionable with a right knee tendinopathy.
"Boston’s preferred five has logged just 307 minutes together [in just 20 games] and has a minus-1.6 net rating in that span," Chris Forsberg writes. "Boston’s top six — adding in Al Horford — has been available just 16 times. The Celtics have had their top 10 — adding in Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet, and Neemias Queta — available just 12 times over 68 games."
Horford, 38, has been unavailable for 16 contests as well. Ironically, Pritchard is considered the favorite league-wide to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors — even though he's probably actually the seventh man on his own team.
"The numbers have improved from a rocky start after Porzingis first returned from offseason ankle surgery, but are not nearly as glitzy as the plus-17.3 net rating that Boston posted in 265 minutes with Horford as the starting center while Porzingis was rehabbing," Forsberg adds. "What’s more, a lineup with [third-string center Luke] Kornet starting in place of both Horford and Porzingis has a plus-11.5 net rating in 68 minutes."
