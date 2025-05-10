Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 3
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for Game 3 of their playoff series against the New York Knicks. New York holds a 2-0 series advantage over the Celtics after taking the first two games in Boston.
More Celtics news: Shocking Numbers Show Celtics' Jayson Tatum has Shrunk vs Knicks
The scene now shifts over to New York for Games 3 and 4, with the Knicks looking to potentially close the Celtics out. But Boston is a confident team, and they understand that this series is far from over.
But heading into the game, Boston will be down one player. Forward Sam Hauser has been ruled out of this contest due to an ankle injury.
For the season, Hauser averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 steals per game. Hauser has become a staple off the bench for the Celtics, and they will miss his presence on the floor.
Boston will be looking to get back into this series, and they understand that if they were to drop Game 3, things would look very bleak. Going down 0-3 in a series basically means that the season is over, but the Celtics will be looking to avoid having that happen.
More Celtics news: Joe Mazzulla Says Celtics Have Figured Out Mysterious Kristaps Porzingis Illness
The Knicks crowd is going to be very amped up as the game gets going, so Boston will need to find a way to quiet them. If they can take the crowd out of the gate early on, the Celtics could give themselves a better chance to take the win.
Boston is a very experienced group, and they have seen a lot of different situations in the postseason over the years. But this team is looking to repeat as NBA champions, and the road to get there is a little tougher now.
Game 3 will show how much fight this Celtics team has, and they have been one of the better road teams in the NBA this season. The Knicks aren't going to let up, so Boston will need to come out with a strong game plan from the start.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Isn't Worried About 0-2 Series Deficit
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Makes Cryptic Post After Shocking 0-2 Start
Stephen A Smith Goes Crazy After Knicks Go 2-0 Against Celtics
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.