Joe Mazzulla Says Celtics Have Figured Out Mysterious Kristaps Porzingis Illness
The Boston Celtics find themselves in a tough spot as they head into Game 3 of their second-round playoff matchup with the New York Knicks. Boston finds itself down 0-2 in the series, having dropped both of the first two games at home.
Entering Game 3, the Celtics understand that it's a must-win. However, the team has been dealing with some issues with star center Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis has been dealing with a mysterious illness, dating back to the regular season. The illness has been bothering him once again in the postseason, and it has impacted his ability on the court.
Ahead of Game 3, it seems that Boston does know what Porzingis is dealing with, and they are treating him well. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided a big update on the health of his star.
This seems to be great news for the Celtics.
Porzingis has been impacting heavily on the court, playing in just 27 minutes through two games of this series. The star big man has only scored eight points between the two games, and Boston has clearly missed his production on the floor.
For the Celtics, they need Porzingis to be healthy if they want a chance to repeat as NBA champions. His presence on the floor on both sides of the court is apparent, and Boston seems to be struggling heavily without him.
But entering Game 3, the Celtics are confident in their chances to win. Even with the two losses, Boston did have massive leads in each game, so they believe that if they can fix some mistakes, the series could drastically change.
Game 3 is going to tell us a lot about the Celtics and what kind of fight they have in themselves. Boston understands the place that they are in, and they know that going down 0-3 in the series could be tough.
