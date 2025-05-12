Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 4 vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics will be without their key forward, Sam Hauser, for Game 4 against the New York Knicks.
Hauser, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is ruled out for Monday's contest.
The 27-year-old will miss his third consecutive game.
The Celtics have listed Hauser as day-to-day moving forward. His next chance to play will be in Game 5 at home on Wednesday.
Hauser suffered a sprained right ankle in Game 1. He was spotted limping to the locker room. With the 27-year-old being ruled out, Luke Kornet or Payton Pritchard could see an uptick in playing time.
