Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 4 vs Knicks

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) reacts with guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) reacts with guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics will be without their key forward, Sam Hauser, for Game 4 against the New York Knicks.

Hauser, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is ruled out for Monday's contest.

The 27-year-old will miss his third consecutive game.

The Celtics have listed Hauser as day-to-day moving forward. His next chance to play will be in Game 5 at home on Wednesday.

Hauser suffered a sprained right ankle in Game 1. He was spotted limping to the locker room. With the 27-year-old being ruled out, Luke Kornet or Payton Pritchard could see an uptick in playing time.

