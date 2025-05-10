Brian Windhorst Offers Grim Assessment of Celtics Gameplan vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics are preparing for the upcoming Game 3 against the New York Knicks, and they find themselves down 0-2 in the series. After dropping the first two games at home, Boston is now facing the reality of going on the road for Games 3 and 4.
The Celtics allowed massive leads to disappear in both games, allowing the Knicks to pull off the comeback. But as they head into Game 3, Boston is going to need to change some things up.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the Celtics' game plan against the Knicks in the first two games. Windhorst offered a very grim outlook for this team going forward.
“This time, they're putting all the ingredients in and they're taking it out of the oven and it's not cooked because they do like most of the shots they're getting. This has been their process. You may disagree with them taking this many three pointers, but this process led them to a championship and 61 wins and the higher seed in this series. But the process is not working right now. They're shooting under 25 percent from three-point range, and they love their looks. So they're doing some soul searching, but I don't know if they're equipped to completely change the way they're playing.”
If the Celtics are going to get back into this series, they are going to need a total team effort. Boston can't just continue to do the same plan over and over against the Knicks.
Game 3 will show a lot about the Celtics, and see if they have learned from the first two games of the series. Boston will need to attempt to quiet the rowdy New York crowd early on and now allow them to make any impact on the game.
The Celtics are an experienced group, and they have done a lot in the postseason. But if they can't win Game 3, the chances of a repeat will be next to none.
