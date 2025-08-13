Celtics to Play Historic East Foes on Special Martin Luther King Day Broadcast
The Boston Celtics were devastated to lose Jayson Tatum in the playoffs to a torn Achilles tendon as they lost a second-round series against the Knicks. It was the worst possible scenario.
As they enter next season, they aren't going to be considered a title contender without him. The Celtics are essentially going to be using this season as a gap year to develop some guys.
Even though they won't be the championship contender they have been in each of the last couple of years, they will still be part of one of the NBA's tentpole days of basketball.
The Celtics will play in primetime on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Boston will be the primetime matchup on MLK Day as part of NBC's broadcast on that day. They will be taking on the Pistons at 8 pm ET.
Detroit is a team that a lot of pundits believe can make some noise in the Eastern Conference, with the Celtics expected to take a step back. That could be a good measuring stick game for both teams.
Despite the outside perception that the Celtics won't be very good next year, those inside the building believe they can still make the playoffs and make some noise.
Jaylen Brown will be tasked with leading the team as Tatum rehabs from his injury. How well he carries the load will determine whether or not the Celtics compete for a playoff spot.
The Boston Celtics might make changes to the roster by MLK Day
By the time this game is played against the Pistons, the Celtics might make some changes to the roster. If they don't get the play they like out of Neemias Queta or Luka Garza, they might make a move for a center.
Getting a starting-caliber center is the biggest hole that the Celtics need to fill before the 2026-27 season, when everyone is going to return healthy. They might have someone else at center before Detroit sees this team on MLK Day.
No matter who is on the court, the Celtics are still one of the biggest brands in the NBA. They will draw viewers even without Tatum out on the court.
