Celtics Trade No. 32 Pick to Magic in Massive Draft Deal
The Boston Celtics have traded their No. 32 pick to the Orlando Magic for Nos. 46 and 57, a 2026 second-rounder and a 2027 second-rounder.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
The trade went down right after the Celtics selected Frenchman Noah Penda. Penda will head to Central Florida.
As for Thursday, the Celtics will have two chances to pick as they now hold the No. 46 and 57 picks.
Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, has been active over the past few days, pulling off his third trade in a short span. The belief is that each move is geared toward strengthening the roster.
Stevens has spent much of the week stacking second-round assets, signaling a long-term strategy. While Boston is in need of frontcourt depth — especially with Luke Kornet entering free agency and Al Horford mulling retirement — they opted not to address that need with the No. 32 pick.
The Celtics have a ton to work with now.
