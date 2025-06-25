Celtics' Jaylen Brown Receiving 'Significant Interest' From Multiple Teams
The Celtics decided to make two pretty big trades to get under the second apron in the luxury tax. They shipped Jrue Holiday to Portland and Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta.
Boston has done a good job of getting under the second apron by moving those two players. Right now, they head into next year with Jaylen Brown being their top option.
Other teams are starting to circle the Celtics and are hoping that they aren't done making trades. Teams are wondering if they are going to gut the roster and reset around Jayson Tatum.
There are several teams that have some really high levels of interest in Jaylen Brown. Brown is a player that a lot of other teams around the league have been interested in for a while.
ESPN's Shams Charania went through some of the scenarios with Brown.
"The Celtics prefer not to trade Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. But listen, the offers they're getting right now, and the conversations are going to be had. Does it reach the value? And that's the question."
Brown has a massive contract and is one of the most expensive players in the NBA. He is making about $304 million over the life of his deal. Yet, other teams are interested in him.
It would be surprising to see Boston trading Brown at this point. They still want to be good in 2026-27 when Jayson Tatum returns from his Achilles tear, and they won't be good if they get rid of Brown.
Boston accomplished their goal of getting under the second apron by getting rid of two players who didn't do a whole lot for them this season. Parting ways with Brown doesn't seem to be the smart move.
Of course, they could always get an offer that they can't refuse. In that scenario, the Celtics couldn't be faulted if they decide to move on from Brown. If they were ever going to do that, this would be the time to do it.
This season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on an injured knee.
