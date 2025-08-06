Celtics Troll Lakers' Luka Doncic Following Contract Extension in Epic Social Media Post
The Boston Celtics have been one of the few teams at the forefront of the 2025 summer.
More news: Celtics Make Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward to West Squad
This offseason has been challenging for the Celtics, who had no other choice but to make some tough decisions when it comes to their roster.
They came into the offseason well over the second apron, and the plan was simple: get under it. The Celtics did just that on Tuesday when they traded Georges Niang to the Utah Jazz.
The Celtics are now doing their best to build the best roster they can in order to compete. They are also trolling their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, specifically their superstar guard Luka Doncic.
With NBA Defense Week underway, the Celtics took aim at Doncic, posting this elite social media post.
More news: Celtics Star Gets Honest About Offseason Changes: 'It Definitely Sucks'
The block from Tatum on Doncic comes from a game between the two rivals in early March 2025. The Lakers traveled to Boston for their first and only game of the season in Beantown.
The Celtics came out on top in that contest, which saw them face the new-look Lakers led by Doncic.
Tatum made the spectacular block, showing his defensive prowess. The 27-year-old only averaged 0.5 blocks this past season and had a total of 38 in 72 games.
Although Tatum is known for his offensive prowess, he is no slouch on defense. The six-time All-Star will miss most, if not all, the 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles.
The Celtics will do their best to not only keep their head above water, but maybe compete with some of the best teams in the league while they wait for their superstar to return to the lineup.
The Celtics and Lakers have been rivals for close to seven decades, and that will remain the case for the rest of time.
More news: Celtics Signing NBA Champion Big to $3.3 Million Deal Following Georges Niang Trade
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.