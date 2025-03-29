Celtics Upgrade Injury Status of Jayson Tatum Ahead of Game vs Spurs
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs today as they try to keep their winning streak going strong. Boston enters this game on a seven-game winning streak, and they will try to keep it rolling against San Antonio.
The Celtics were missing a few players in their last game against the Phoenix Suns, but still found a way to get the win. Entering this game with San Antonio, Boston does have a few players on the injury report.
But star forward Jayson Tatum has seen his injury status be upgraded for this game. Tatum missed the last game against the Suns but is off the injury report heading into this contest with San Antonio.
This is great news for the Celtics and gives them a chance to have their leader back on the floor. But Boston didn't skip a beat without him as they blew the Suns out.
However, having Tatum healthy is crucial as the postseason quickly approaches. Tatum has been playing at a very high level all season long, and the Celtics need him if they want to repeat as NBA champions this year.
For the season, Tatum has averaged 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Tatum has played at an MVP-type level all season long, and the Celtics have reaped the benefits on the court.
Boston currently sits in the No. 2 spot of the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 54-19 for the season. This team has continued to battle all year long, and they look like one of the favorites entering the postseason.
This game against the Spurs gives Boston a chance to keep things going strong with only a few weeks left in the regular season. If this team enters the playoffs healthy, they will be a true force for any team to deal with.
