Celtics' Jaylen Brown Talks Mental Challenges of Knee Injury
Health has been a topic that the Boston Celtics have had to deal with a lot. It seems that they can't keep their starting lineup healthy at the same time.
Boston was fairly lucky last year when it came to health, especially with their path through the playoffs. The healthiest team they faced before the Finals was the Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton got hurt in that series too.
They didn't even need Kristaps Porzingis until the Finals because of how unhealthy their other opponents were. That won't be the case this year, but they have had health issues to deal with all year.
Jaylen Brown has been one of the healthier players for the Celtics this season. He has hardly missed any games this year, but that doesn't mean he's been fully healthy.
Brown has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the year that he has had to manage. It has been frustrating for him, and he let it be known that it's been hard for him to deal with.
“It's new for me. I haven't really had issues with my knees ever in my career,” Brown, said. “I'm just trying to find a good routine to make sure I'm prepared and ready to go every night, but it's definitely been a challenge mentally and stuff like that.”
Brown isn't letting this injury get in the way of him playing as many games as possible. He isn't someone who likes to sit out games, even when he is hurt.
The hope of catching the Cavaliers for the top spot in the East is pretty much dead. They are five games back from Cleveland with just nine games left in the season.
Boston's top priority from now until the playoffs start is to keep their guys as healthy as possible. That could mean sitting Brown and some other guys so they can get some rest.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.
