Celtics Urged to Bring Back Fan-Favorites in Potential Eye-Opening Move
This summer is going to be a lot different than the last couple of summers for the Boston Celtics. Instead of spending a lot of money and gearing up for a championship, the Celtics will now try to shed salary.
Now that the Celtics are in the second apron, they need to get rid of some of their most expensive players. They gave one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA.
With the roster being so expensive, and no real shot of contending for a title with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles, shedding some of their more expensive players.
If they do shed some salary, they could be interested in bringing back some old friends. The Celtics could look to bring back Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III.
Neither of them has worked out very well in their new places. Injuries have prevented both of them from being productive in their new roles.
It would make more sense that they would be able to pull something like this off if they are able to get a disabled player exception for Tatum's injury.
Boston is hoping to do whatever it can to navigate a world in which they are still contending for the title in a couple of years while also shedding some salary.
The Celtics are trying to figure out a way to navigate the horrible news of Tatum's injury. This could end up being a transition year for the franchise.
Boston is in a position it didn't expect to be in. The Celtics expected to be a title contender for the next two or three years with both Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster.
Instead, they might have pretty close to a full franchise reset this offseason. That decision will be up to Stevens based on the information he gets from Chisholm.
Adding Smart and Williams III would be nice because they would be expiring contracts next year. That would certainly help with the tax bill they are facing. Boston's current roster is expected to cost just under $262 million in cap allocations.
