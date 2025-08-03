Celtics Urged to Sign 'Wildcard' Jayson Tatum Replacement
With Boston Celtics All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum shelved for most or all of 2025-26 recovering from an Achilles tendon tear, the team may need to get creative about how it replaces his minutes and touches.
Tatum and Jaylen Brown aren't typical superstars.
Although Tatum has a good handle and Brown can at least score from the half court, they also have thrived in more egalitarian offenses where guards Derrick White and now-ex-Celtic Jrue Holiday often brought the ball up last season, and ex-Boston center Kristaps Porzingis or soon-to-be-ex-Boston big man Al Horford were both better-than-average playmakers at their respective positions to help lessen the distribution burden.
Boston will need to think outside the box when it comes to making up for Tatum's absence.
Rohan Brahmbhatt of ClutchPoints advocates for the Celtics retaining Summer League standout combo forward Kendall Brown with their open roster spot, praising the 22-year-old as being a "wildcard wing with untapped potential."
In Summer League for Boston this year, Brown averaged 8.6 points on a hyper-efficient slash line of .692/.750/.800, along with 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals in just 15.0 minutes per.
"Once a top high school prospect and standout at Baylor, Brown has struggled to latch onto an NBA roster," Brahmbhatt concedes. "But his 2025 Summer League performance changed that. He played in all five games for Boston, scoring in double figures four times while shooting a blistering 69% from the floor in just 15 minutes per game."
Brahmbhatt notes that, beyond his great shooting numbers, Brown could thrive as an off-ball piece and is a versatile defender — all key attributes on a Celtics squad led by All-Stars Tatum and Jaylen Brown long-term. This year, with Tatum on the shelf, Brahmbhatt believes there could even be a role available to Brown in head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotations, as essentially a bench mirror of the five-time All-NBA forward.
"Brown offers positional versatility," Brahmbhatt continues. "He can guard 2-4, leak out in transition, and make timely cuts that open up space for shooters. Unlike Queta, Brown can play in small-ball lineups and doesn’t compromise spacing. He also costs virtually nothing, a valuable trait for a team trying to duck under the tax apron."
Beyond Brown's cheap price tag and on-court attributes, however, bringing him on using the team's 15th standard roster spot would not be without some risks.
At 6-foot-7 and just 205 pounds, Brown cedes some strength and size at the power forward slot for extended minutes. His 3-point shooting is also generally not nearly as hot as it was in Summer League.
"Brown is still raw," Brahmbhatt writes. "He’s not a shooter (career 24 percent from 3) and doesn’t create his own offense. He’s also undersized to play the 4 full-time and lacks the frame to battle inside. His Summer League success may not translate against real NBA competition."
