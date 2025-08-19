Former Celtics Finals MVP Reveals How He Would Handle Jayson Tatum's Injury Recovery
Cedric Maxwell knows a thing or two about the Boston Celtics and the dynamics surrounding the franchise.
Maxwell, a current broadcaster for the Celtics, won two titles with the franchise in the '80s. He was with the team for nearly a decade and was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1981. Suffice it to say, but his feel for the team is about as good as anyone's.
It's an interesting point to bring up, given the fact that rumors are swirling about a possible Jayson Tatum comeback this year. Despite the torn Achilles in the playoffs, many in Beantown have been over the moon viewing clips of Tatum rehabbing without any noticeable limp.
Some are even thinking he could make a miraculous midseason comeback — something no one realistically saw coming in the wake of the injury versus the New York Knicks.
In an article from The Boston Globe, Maxwell recently gave his opinion on the rumors that Tatum could be back sooner than later. In his mind, the Boston star should rest and recover properly.
“I would let him lay because if you bring him back, you bring him back later in the year and what are you competing for? Instead of being the seventh seed or sixth seed, you want to be the fifth seed?"
As a former player himself, Maxwell looked at the larger scope of the injury, coupled with the possible benefits for Tatum to sit out and analyze the game from the team bench.
“I want him to come back completely healthy, ready to play and ready for [the 2026-27] season. It’s a 12-month injury and 12 doesn’t equal out to this season. I hope he’s able to sit out, learn a lot more, get stronger and I think it makes you much hungrier as a player when you sit out for a while and you learn the game a lot more instead of being in the midst of it.”
Given how much Tatum means to the franchise from a long-term standpoint, rushing him back early doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Even with Tatum back on the court, it's no given that the Celtics will win the East this season.
Should Tatum come back ahead of schedule and endure another serious injury, it could have catastrophic effects on the Celtics moving forward.
