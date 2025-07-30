Former Celtics Forward Marcus Morris Breaks Silence on Fraud Charges
Former Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris was not happy with his latest arrest on fraud charges.
Morris hopped on social media and didn’t hold back, taking aim at Las Vegas while venting in an emotional rant about everything he’s been dealing with.
Morris was arrested early in the week after he allegedly stole $250,000 from two prominent Las Vegas casinos. TMZ Sports was among the first to report on the news.
The judge denied Morris bond in a hearing on Tuesday in Florida’s Broward County.
Per court documents, Morris allegedly took in $15,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino through bad checks back in May 2024, and he did not repay the amount once the checks bounced.
The following month, he reportedly pulled
$150,000 in a similar fashion from the Wynn in Las Vegas. Morris’ agent, Yony Noy, later took to Twitter to deny the accusations.
“Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell,” Noy wrote. “This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!”
Morris played in the NBA from 2011-24, including two seasons in Boston from 2017-19.
In those two seasons, Morris was solid in Beantown, averaging 13.8 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc in 129 games and 27.4 minutes of action.
