Celtics' Derrick White Recalls Hilarious Gregg Popovich Exchange When He Was Traded to Boston
The Boston Celtics made the decision to trade for Derrick White during the 2021-22 season. They believed he was going to be a big part of their future, and they were right.
White has grown into one of the key players of their core over the past four seasons. He has developed into a good 3-point shooter and a great defensive player, as well.
White never wanted to get traded in the first place, though. He wanted to stay with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. Recently, he told a funny story about an interaction with Popovich following the decision to trade him.
While speaking on his new podcast "White Noise," White shared a very funny interaction once he learned that he had been traded to the Celtics.
"Getting traded is crazy. We're in Atlanta. Pop walks into the room and he's like "Hey...uh, we traded you", and doesn't say anything. I'm like, "To where?" And he's like, "We wouldn't f*** you, we sent you to Boston."
It's clear that White was worried that he was getting sent to one of the bad teams in the NBA early on in his career. He's grateful that he ended up in Boston, as he thought he would fit well there.
White has fit very well in Boston, becoming a key part of a championship-winning team in 2024. Boston is hoping that he can help the team win another title soon.
Leaving San Antonio was tough for White, as he knew that Popovich is one of the best coaches to ever coach in the NBA.
Popovich is one of the most beloved coaches in the history of the league for how he treats his players. Almost every player he's ever coached has great things to say about him.
The Celtics have been pleased with what they have seen from White in terms of his growth so far. It was the right decision to trade for him and keep him this offseason after trading two other starters.
This past season with the Celtics, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
