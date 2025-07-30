Celtics’ Al Horford Urged to Join Eastern Conference Squad as Free Agency Rolls On
The Boston Celtics don't really have a viable center heading into next season. Part of the reason for that is that Al Horford hasn't decided to re-sign in Boston.
Horford hasn't decided to sign with anyone yet. He was expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors for a while, and he still hasn't done that. Horford is still a free agent.
As free agency rolls into August, Horford is still looking for a potential home. It's clear that he is still considering retirement as an option, but he could look to sign with another Eastern Conference team instead.
According to an article from The Ringer, Horford might consider signing a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for the midlevel exception instead of signing with the Warriors.
"But if the money drops that low, could other teams swoop in with better offers for Horford? It’s hard to know what his priorities are considering he just won a championship, which opens the door for someone like, I don’t know, the Charlotte Hornets to give him the full mid-level exception. Charles Lee coached Horford during Boston’s championship season, and Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson worked for the Atlanta Hawks when Horford was their best player."
It wouldn't make a lot of sense for Horford to sign with the Hornets for next season. They are not a team that has any chance of making the playoffs, let alone competing for an NBA championship.
At this point in Horford's career, he is likely only looking at teams that can win a title. He would be more inclined to sign a deal with the Celtics than sign one with the Hornets.
If Horford still hasn't signed a deal at this point in free agency, it's very clear that the center is very heavily weighing retirement. He would have signed a deal already if he were clearly going to play next year.
At this point in Horford's career, he can still rebound the ball pretty well. He can play decent defense, too. He won't be much of an offensive threat unless he's completely left wide open.
There is a chance that Horford is waiting to see what happens with the Jonathan Kuminga situation in Golden State before he signs a deal there. Perhaps that's why it's taking so long for him to sign somewhere.
Regardless, it's pretty clear that his time in Boston is over. Fans will appreciate what he was able to give the Celtics during his years with the team.
This past season, Hoford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
