Former Celtics Guard Could Give Boston Relief From CBA Penalties
The Boston Celtics are facing a payroll crunch due to the salaries on the books and the new collective bargaining agreement rules regarding team spending.
The Celtics are in the second apron salary-wise, which means that there are intense restrictions on what kind of trades can be made, and the team cannot even access the taxpayer midlevel exception, which limits the team in free agency as well.
These restrictions can limit team-building substantially, which means it is imperative for teams to stay out of the threshold unless they are committed to winning now and trying to capitalize on a short window of success.
Now that Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is set to spend the rest of this upcoming season on the sidelines due to an Achilles tear, the team will surely be looking to shed as much salary as possible.
The ideal players to try to trade are aging veterans on a big money and the Celtics have plenty of those kinds of contracts on the books.
The most glaring contract on the roster the big-money expiring deal of Kristaps Porzingis, which will need to be urgently shopped around the league.
Brian Robb, reporter for Mass Live, had a mailbag story this weekend where he answered questions from readers, one of which posed a deal of trading Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for guard Marcus Smart.
"Porzingis for Smart makes plenty of sense for the Celtics but why do the Wizards do it without incentive? They are adding payroll. Unless they think they can sell off Porzingis for something elsewhere, they will need a sweetener to make that deal," Robb wrote in response to the trade idea.
There are some picks that the Celtics could throw in the deal with the Wizards if the organization really needs to make the trade due to low demand on the trade market.
The trade would see Smart return to the Celtics, the team that drafted him and that he called home for several seasons that included deep playoff runs.
Smart has one year left on his deal, which is set to have him earn $21 million, though that money could be spread over a couple of seasons to ease the immediate cap hit.
At only 31 years of age, Smart does still have value that he can add to an NBA team, though it will likely come at a team other than Boston, even if he is acquired via trade.
Whether the Wizards deal materializes or not, Porzingis is surely set to play on another team this upcoming season, though the off-season will determine where that team is located.
