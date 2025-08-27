Former Celtics Legend Now The Top-Ranked Quarterback in US Flag Football
The Boston Celtics won the title back in 2008 in part because young point guard Rajon Rondo was exactly what they needed. He gave them someone who could distribute the ball to all of the scorers they had.
On the defensive end of the floor, Rondo's wingspan made it exceedingly difficult for opponents to score. He ended up playing a massive part in the Celtics' championship victory.
Rondo hasn't played in the NBA since 2021-22, when he was with the Cavaliers. Now, he has a much different calling in another sport.
Rondo has decided to use his athletic talent to become a quarterback at this point in his life, and he seems to be pretty good at it. In fact, he's one of the best quarterbacks in flag football.
One of the things that made Rondo such a good player is that he has enormous hands. That certainly helps in football when it comes to playing the quarterback position.
Not only does Rondo seem to have good arm strength, it seems that he's a pretty accurate passer, as well. He was one of the best passers in the NBA, so this makes sense.
Rondo had a court vision that not a lot of people in the history of the league have ever had. He saw things on the court that other point guards and players weren't able to.
Flag football is now an Olympic sport, so perhaps Rondo is trying to find a way to get onto the world stage in a new sport. He would certainly have a lot of competition to beat out.
Rondo is one of the most competitive people on the planet, so he is certainly going to do everything he can to be the best quarterback in flag football that he can be. He wants to be the best at everything he does.
In his NBA career, Rondo averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
