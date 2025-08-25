Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Makes Promise to Fans Ahead of 2025-26 Season
Four-time All-Star Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown has made a pledge to the Boston faithful prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.
Per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media, the 2024 Finals MVP was on hand for the Got Sole shoe convention in suburban Worcester on Saturday. Brown greeted Boston fans with an encouraging message ahead of this year.
"We're not gonna let y'all down, so let's have a great season. Appreciate everybody, love you guys, love Boston, love the community," Brown said.
The Celtics will have their work cut out for them this year.
Six-time All-Star Boston power forward Jayson Tatum, the team's best player, tore his Achilles tendon during the second round of this past spring's playoffs.
Losing such an elite force in May essentially has killed the club's title chances for at least the next year, as he may sit out all of 2025-26 recovering from one of the league's most devastating ailments.
A Changing Celtics Rotation
Celtics president and general manager Brad Stevens got to work dismantling critical pieces from his championship core this summer, looking to avoid first the NBA's punitive second luxury tax apron and now, possibly, even the first luxury tax apron and the luxury tax altogether.
Stevens flipped center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for stretch forward Georges Niang and a single second-round pick. Niang and a pair of second-rounders were later moved to the Utah Jazz for two-way rookie signing RJ Luis Jr. and an $8 million trade exception.
All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday was also shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anferee Simons, nine years his junior.
Stevens waived point guard JD Davison, let third-string center Luke Kornet walk in free agency and appears poised to allow backup power forward/center Al Horford to follow suit.
Boston also inked big man Chris Boucher, center Luka Garza, and Josh Minott to new veteran's minimum contracts. Boucher and Garza will fight with now-elevated center Neemias Queta for the starting Celtics center role to replace Porzingis, Kornet and probably Horford.
So it will largely fall to All-Defensive guard Derrick White and Brown to help the Celtics remain somewhat competitive this year.
