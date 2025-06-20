Former Celtics Star Being Targeted by Lakers: Report
The Boston Celtics have a monumental summer ahead of them that will likely shift their dynamic for next season and possibly for the entire league.
The Celtics have plenty to sort through this offseason, and right at the top of that list is trimming down their payroll. With major financial implications looming, Boston is expected to make several key roster moves. And it’s not just them — this summer is shaping up to be one of sweeping changes across the entire NBA landscape.
This offseason is expected to be marked by significant turnover, as many players will find new homes. Amongst those players who could find a new home this offseason is former Celtics big man, Robert Williams III.
Williams spent the first five seasons of his career in Boston, and with his future unclear in Portland, there is a chance he could be on the move again. One team that could have its eye on the former Celtics draft pick is the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points, Williams is listed as one of the players the Lakers could target this summer.
“Sources close to the team reiterated that the internal plan is to trade for their starting center – sources say they've held conversations with other teams about Nic Claxton, Robert Williams, Walker Kessler and others – then, ideally, use the taxpayer midlevel on his backup.”
Williams was beyond solid in his time in Boston. In five seasons, he played a pivotal role, averaging 7.3 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks while shooting 73.2 percent from the field in 20.5 minutes of action.
While there is no denying Williams’ abilities on the defensive end, there is doubt about his ability to stay healthy. That has been the one knock on him and rightfully so. In the past three seasons alone, he’s played in a total of 61 games out of a possible 246 games.
If the Lakers were to make a move on the big man, they’d get an imposing presence in the interior and one who would complement Luka Doncic as well. The only question would be whether he can remain healthy and when it really matters.
