Celtics Rumors: Two Teams Lead Race to Land Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday continues to be a subject of trade rumors around the Boston Celtics. His contract is the one that is most likely to get moved as Boston tries to shed salary.
Holiday is still owed more than $104 million over the next three years, and he's already 35 years old. His production was down significantly this season, so Boston isn't exactly selling high on him.
With that being said, there are teams that are interested in Holiday's services. As long as there are options to help the Celtics get out from his salary, Boston is going to make a move.
While a few teams have indicated interest in Holiday, two teams seem to have emerged as favorites to land him in a trade. Both the Mavericks and the Clippers have emerged as top candidates.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, both teams could explore a Holiday trade depending on what happens with star players already on their roster.
"I don't think a pick. Both of the two teams you mentioned, Chris, are interesting to me with Dallas and the Clips," Marks said. "They're interesting to me because they have two players who have player options with Kyrie Irving (Mavericks) and James Harden with the Clippers. What happens with both those players I think will play a significant role as far as what the flexibility that the Clips will have and Dallas will have."
Even if Irving returns to Dallas, the Mavs need a guard to help carry the load as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered earlier this year.
Boston will likely have more than just those teams to choose from when it comes to a Holiday trade, but those two teams could be desperate enough to give them the best offer.
The Celtics were glad that they traded for Holiday a couple of seasons ago because he helped them win a title. Still, it's time to move on from him for the long-term health of the franchise.
This season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
