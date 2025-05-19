Former Champion Slams Celtics, Says Boston 'Cheated' Game vs Knicks
A cult hero of the Boston Celtics has expressed worries regarding the team's performance in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, where they were defeated in six games by the New York Knicks.
The Celtics entered as heavy favorites to defeat the Knicks, given the team's greater experience and chemistry compared to New York, which recently added center Karl Anthony Towns to the roster.
The Knicks made a big move over the offseason, pairing Towns with Jalen Brunson as the team's new dynamic duo, while the Celtics' duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has now had several years together with multiple playoff pushes and unparalleled experience.
Former champion Brian Scalabrine, now an analyst for NBC Sports Boston, expressed during his analysis of the series that he believes the team underestimated the difficulty of defending their championship title and failed to rise to the occasion during the series.
"The Knicks got beat by the Celtics four times pretty handily [in the regular season]," Scalabrine began.
"At the time you thought, 'Alright let's see what this team is about. No way you could lose four times.' And the Celtics responded, Tatum was amazing and they won in the regular season. And then the playoffs roll around, Celtics clearly the better team in Game 1, but blow a 20-point lead...clearly the better team in Game 2, but blow a 20-point lead.
"They also blew another 14-point lead. So bottom line is, whether it's bad habits that creeped in during the year...one way or another, this is probably fitting, maybe, for the Celtics to go out like this because there are probably times where they maybe cheated the game a little bit in the way that they approached this series."
The Celtics faced some injuries that the team had to manage, specifically Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, who were both not at full strength and had limited practice time with the team.
Additionally, Sam Houser, a key role player, also ended up picking up an injury.
Despite facing injuries, many analysts believed they would surpass the Knicks, who had difficulty defeating Boston during the regular season.
However, the team grew complacent with their significant leads, which led to poor shot selection and ultimately cost them the game.
There will be plenty of lessons for coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff to take from the series about game plan adjustments and the goals for mental preparation.
The Knicks were the stronger team mentally down the stretch in key moments and played up to their competition, while the Celtics failed to play like the juggernaut they have shown to be over the past couple of seasons.
