Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum WNBA Plans, Jaylen Brown Offers NBA Rule Change, More
The Boston Celtics continue to roll through the 2024-25 season, remaining one of the top teams in the league as we come out of the All-Star break.
While the team is focused on chasing a championship, their stars are also making headlines off the court with their ideas for growing the game.
Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown recently proposed a significant change to the NBA All-Star Game, suggesting that teams should be allowed to invest in the cities they play in.
Brown believes this would add a level of engagement and responsibility for players while also strengthening ties between franchises and their communities. The All-Star Game has faced criticism in recent years for its lack of competitiveness, and Brown’s idea could be a fresh way to make the event more meaningful.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has expressed his desire to see his hometown of St. Louis land a WNBA franchise.
After the city of Cleveland was recently awarded a team, Tatum voiced his support for St. Louis as a potential next destination for league expansion. The WNBA has been growing rapidly, and adding a team in St. Louis, a passionate sports city, could further elevate the league’s presence.
As the Celtics continue their strong season and approach the back half of the season, their stars remain vocal about their ambitions beyond the court.
With the playoffs on the horizon, Boston looks locked in and they are excited to get their final 27 games under them.
