Is Jakob Poeltl Playing vs Celtics? Raptors Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will take on the Toronto Raptors for the fourth and final time this season. The Celtics will look to win the season series tonight and win their 42nd game of the season.
Boston is the heavy favorite in this one, and although they will be without two of their key players tonight, Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet, they will still have plenty of help on their side.
However, the same cannot be said for their opponent; the Raptors will still be without their best player, Brandon Ingram. Not only will the Raptors be without their Ingram, but they will also be without their starting center, Jakob Poeltl.
Poeltl, who was listed as questionable prior to the game with a hip issue, has been downgraded to out. He has been sidelined for the past seven games and will miss his eighth game in a row. Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson will see their minutes increase with Poeltl out.
Poeltl last played on Feb. 4 against the New York Knicks, where the Raptors suffered the loss. Poeltl was limited to only playing 15 minutes in that game, where he recorded five points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Poeltl has been solid in the season, averaging 14.2 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 61 percent from the field in 45 games and 30.9 minutes of action.
The Celtics are heavy road favorites in this matchup with a -11.5 spread.
The Raptors are 11-25 in conference games. Toronto is 9-30 against opponents with a winning record.
The Celtics are 9-2 in division games. Boston is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.
Boston is arguably the hottest team in the league, having won five games in a row and nine of their last 10 games.
On the other hand, the Raptors are 3-7 in their last 10 games, averaging 109.1 points per game.
