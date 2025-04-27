Is Jaylen Brown Playing? Celtics Release Injury Report for Game 4
Ahead of a critical Sunday Game 4 in the Boston Celtics' ongoing first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic, four-time All-Star Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown found himself on the club's injury report on Saturday.
The 6-foot-6 University of California at Berkeley product downgraded to merely questionable to play through the right knee posterior impingement that has been bothering him for the past month.
Per Boston, Brown has officially been upgraded and will suit up when the action tips off Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
Unfortunately, the Celtics will be down one starter in this critical contest.
Six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, himself a former two-time All-Star, has already been ruled out for the second straight game with a right hamstring strain.
Without Holiday available, head coach Joe Mazzulla elevated sixth man Al Horford to a starting power forward role. He shifted Brown and Jayson Tatum down a position — to shooting guard and small forward, respectively.
The Celtics struggled to score against the Magic's stifling, foul-heavy defense both along the perimeter and in the paint. For the first time all year, Boston was limited to taking fewer than 30 triple attempts. The team took "just" 27.
Holiday has been a terrific 3-and-D release valve for the Celtics throughout the season, and his absence was clearly felt in the backcourt. Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard and reserve wing Sam Hauser each were pressed into service a bit more than they had been prior to his absence, leading to a general defensive regression for the reigning champs. That seems likely to be the case again.
On Friday, sans Holiday but with Brown, the Celtics fell, 95-93.
Despite playing with an injury of his own, Brown has been enjoying a solid start to his postseason. Across his first three games in the playoffs, the 2024 Finals MVP is averaging 23.7 points on .532/.545/.882 shooting splits, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals a night.
