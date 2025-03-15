Is Jaylen Brown Playing? Celtics Release Injury Report vs Nets
The Boston Celtics will travel to Brooklyn to take on their division rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. Boston will play in their 68th game of the season on Saturday and seek their 49th win in the process.
The Celtics are the favorites in this game, as they take on a lesser team. However, this game could be challenging for the Celtics as they have a long list of players on the injury report. Boston has star guard Jaylen Brown is on the injury report due to a right knee posterior impingement.
The Celtics listed him as questionable before the game. While that was the case before the game, the Celtics have upgraded him to active, and he will start for the Celtics.
Brown will play in his 56th game of the season.
Brown has been stellar for the Celtics this season. In 55 games, he has averaged 23.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three in 35.4 minutes of action.
The last time Brown was on the court, he did not perform well. In 38 minutes of action against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he tallied 10 points on a poor 5-of-15 shooting from the field, five rebounds, two assists, one block, and two steals in the loss.
Brown missed Friday's game against the Heat due to his knee injury.
The Celtics are heavy favorites in their matchup with a -10.5 spread. They have won four of their last five games and will look to remain red-hot on the road. Boston holds a 25-7 record on the road.
The Nets are 3-8 in division play. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, led by Day'Ron Sharpe, averaging 2.9.
The Celtics are 11-2 in division matchups. Boston is 6-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Nets score 105.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 108.3 the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 17.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Nets give up.
The Celtics are 7-3 in their last 10 games, averaging 114.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.0 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.
