Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Kings? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Status
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Sacramento Kings for the second and final time of the season. This time, the match will be in Northern California, where the Celtics will look for their 53rd win of the season and sixth consecutive win.
Boston is in the middle of their six-game road trip, with this matchup being their third game. The Celtics enter this match as the favorites, and rightfully so. Boston has been dominant all season long, and they will be healthy for this matchup.
Jaylen Brown entered the matchup listed as questionable; however, he has been upgraded to available and will start for the C's. Brown will play in his 57th game of the season.
The last time Brown was on the court, he left early due to low back spasm. He checked out of the game against the Nets on March 15 with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter.
Brown finished with eight points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal over 24 minutes.
Brown has been great in the season, averaging 22.8 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from three in 35.3 minutes of action.
The Celtics enter this matchup as road favorites with a -4.5 spread.
The Kings have posted an 18-17 record at home this season. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference in assists, averaging 26.8 per game, with Domantas Sabonis leading the way at 6.2 per contest.
Meanwhile, the Celtics have been dominant on the road, boasting a 28-7 record. Boston averages 116.7 points per game while outscoring opponents by an impressive 8.7 points per contest.
They’ve been particularly lethal from beyond the arc, knocking down 17.8 three-pointers per game—3.2 more than the 14.6 threes Sacramento typically allows.
Lately, Boston has been one of the league’s hottest teams, winning nine of their last 10 games. During that stretch, they averaged 116.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals, and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their defense has been just as impressive, holding opponents to an average of 106.5 points per game.
