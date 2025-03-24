Celtics' Jaylen Brown Has Injury Status Upgraded For Game vs Kings
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Sacramento Kings tonight as they try to keep their winning streak going strong. But the team has been dealing with some injuries ahead of the game.
Most notably, star forward Jaylen Brown has landed on the injury report for the contest. Brown has been upgraded to questionable for the game, however, after missing the past few matchups.
It remains to be seen if Brown will suit up for this game. But this is encouraging that he is being listed as questionable rather than just being ruled out as he has been over the previous few games.
In addition to Brown being on the injury report, Boston has a few others listed. Forward Sam Hauser is Ilsted as questionable due to low back stiffness.
Additionally, center Al Horford is out due to a left big toe sprain and forward Xavier Tillman is also out due to a left knee joint sprain. Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back so it makes sense why some players would be out of the lineup.
Due to their success this season, the Celtics have the luxury of giving players more rest down the stretch. Boston is essentially locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference so they can play around with different lineups as the regular season concludes.
The hope is that Brown can return in this game as the Celtics try to keep things rolling before the postseason. Boston enters this game having won nine of their previous 10 games overall.
For the year, Brown has averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Brown has been a main catalyst for the Celtics success this year and they need him healthy as the postseason inches closer.
But there was some concern that the injury to Brown would be worse than it has been so the Celtics dodged a bullet there. Brown could make his return to the court tonight and we should know his official status for this game against Sacramento closer to game start.
