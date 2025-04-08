Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs Knicks? Celtics Release Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are in a great spot at the end of the regular season. They are second in the Eastern Conference standings, so they'll have home-court advantage against everyone except the Cavs.
Boston is the defending NBA champion, so they know what it takes to win a title. They know that they have to have their best players available to actually play in the playoffs.
That means keeping both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as healthy as possible. Having Kristaps Porzingis available for more than one playoff round would be nice, too.
Read more: Ranking the Celtics' Four Possible First-Round Playoff Opponents
Unfortunately, Brown has not been healthy for most of the season. He has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of a few games.
Brown is on the injury report again ahead of a matchup against the New York Knicks. He was listed as questionable due to right knee posterior impingement. He will play in this game.
The Celtics might be dealing with Brown's knee injury throughout the playoffs, though. His recent comments about his knee injury are not very encouraging.
With just a few games left in the regular season, Boston is going to prioritize health over everything, especially since they can't improve their seeding at all.
Brown knows what he needs to do in order to manage the injury. It's something he's been able to play through, even if he is still feeling some pain.
How much pain he's able to play through is going to determine how many games he's able to play in the playoffs. That's why it wouldn't be surprising if they sat him in some of the final games of the regular season.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Slams Bettors in NSFW Rant
Boston is able to win any game that they play when both Tatum and Brown are on the court at the same time. Because those two were so healthy for the playoffs last year, they didn't need Porzingis.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Boston Celtics news: NBA Insider Identifies This Slight Weakness in Celtics' Repeat Chances
Jayson Tatum Injury Status for Celtics vs Knicks
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.