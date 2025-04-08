Jayson Tatum Injury Status for Celtics vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA and are now locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They are going to have home-court advantage against every team except the Cleveland Cavaliers.
With less than a handful of games left to go, the Celtics are trying to keep up their momentum. They have gone 16-2 in their last 18 games.
That bodes well as they head into the playoffs. What Boston is most concerned about as they finish the regular season is being able to stay healthy as the playoffs start.
Unfortunately for the Celtics, one of their superstars is on the injury report ahead of a game against the New York Knicks. Both teams are trying to keep their momentum going into the postseason.
Tatum is on the injury report due to a left ankle sprain. He is listed as questionable due to that ankle injury.
Tatum is Boston's most important player. The team needs him to be at his best in order for them to win a second NBA title in a row.
That is especially true with Jaylen Brown dealing with a lingering knee injury. That injury is something that will likely keep bothering him in the postseason.
Tatum doesn't like sitting out games. He wants to play in every possible game, but he also understands that repeating as champions is the most important goal for him and the rest of the team.
The Celtics will have about a week between the play-in and the playoffs start, so they will have some time to get healthy once the regular season ends. That will be when Tatum will be able to get the most rest.
Boston is one of the most dangerous teams in the league when they are fully healthy. Health is going to be the biggest key to whoever wins the championship this season.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. He is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.
