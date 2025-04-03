Celtics' Jaylen Brown Admits Injury Will Linger Through Playoffs
The Boston Celtics have been playing some of their best basketball of the season. Despite losing against the Heat on Wednesday night, they still have won nine of their last ten games.
Boston is still trying to navigate some injuries that their starters have had to deal with this season. Jaylen Brown is one of those players.
Brown has been dealing with a knee injury that has plagued him most of the year. He has tried to manage it with certain treatments so that he can still play in a decent number of games.
The knee injury has been lingering all season, but it doesn't look like it's necessarily getting better. In fact, Brown acknowledged that the injury is something he's going to have to deal with in the postseason as well.
Not only is it something that will linger into the postseason, but Brown has continued to play on it despite feeling some pain. It's not something that is going to be cured this year.
The Celtics need him to be as healthy as possible, but it doesn't look like that's going to be the case. He is going to have to manage this issue until the offseason.
It's unclear what will help fix this injury. Whether it's surgery to clean out some stuff or if it's rehab that needs to be done, Brown will need to wait until the offseason to do it.
With Brown nursing this injury into the playoffs, that means that everyone else is going to need to be available and healthy in the starting lineup.
The Celtics will have the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, so they might not need Brown much to win in the first round. They will face the winner of the first play-in game.
They will need him to be close to his best after that, though. The Eastern Conference is not as weak as it was a year ago when they won it.
So far this year, Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
