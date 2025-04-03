Celtics Tried to Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant
Prior to winning the NBA championship in 2024, the Boston Celtics were trying to figure out a way to take that extra step to winning it all. They were very close in 2022 but ended up losing in the NBA Finals.
The Celtics had some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but they weren't able to get over the hump. In fact, the Celtics looked at ways to improve their roster with trades.
There were a lot of rumors that the Celtics had looked to move Jaylen Brown in order to get a truly transcendent superstar to pair with Jayson Tatum.
Those rumors were confirmed by NBA Insider Shams Charania. While talking on Pat McAfee's show, he let everyone know that the Celtics tried to trade Brown to the Nets for Kevin Durant back in 2022.
The trade would have sent Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Durant. Charania broke it all down.
"There was a lot of mutual interest between Kevin Durant and the Celtics in the summer of 2022 when he asked for a trade. I know right now, you probably hate me saying this, they offered Jaylen Brown. They offered Derrick White. They offered a first-round pick. Brooklyn had said no."
This is a trade that would have flipped the league on its head by sending a really good young player to Brooklyn for one of the best scorers in the history of the league.
Boston ended up not making the deal, so they kept Brown paired with Tatum. They also kept White, who has been a really good player for them.
The Celtics won the title last season and are one of the favorites to win it again this year. Meanwhile, Durant is with the Suns, who might not even make the playoffs this season.
It seems like the Celtics dodged a bullet based on how it all worked out.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Durant is averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
