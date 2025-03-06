Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs 76ers? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, coming off a stunning win against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The victory was made even more impressive given that the Celtics were without three key starters: Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum. In their absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White delivered jaw-dropping performances, each scoring over 40 points and leading Boston to a dominant victory.
However, the Celtics will be hoping for some reinforcements for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers.
With several important players still sidelined, the return of Jayson Tatum is especially critical.
Tatum, who missed the last game due to a right shoulder injury, has been listed as questionable for tonight’s game. If he can take the floor, it would be a huge boost to a Celtics team already dealing with multiple absences.
Tatum has been nothing short of spectacular this season, averaging 26.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. His ability to take over games has been a hallmark of his play, especially in clutch moments.
Whether it’s hitting game-winners or carrying the offense when the team needs it most, Tatum has shown time and time again that he’s one of the NBA’s elite players. His versatility, scoring ability, and leadership make him indispensable for the Celtics.
When he's on the court, Tatum’s presence elevates everyone around him, and his offensive explosion can shift the momentum of an entire game.
In tonight’s game against the 76ers, Tatum’s contributions will be especially important, as the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Jrue Holiday.
Tatum was listed as questionable for this game and will play in this contest.
Boston is currently fighting to maintain its position in second place in the Eastern Conference and is eyeing a potential push for the top seed as the playoffs approach. Every game counts, and a win against a tough opponent like the 76ers would go a long way toward solidifying their position.
While the Celtics have shown resilience in the face of adversity, the return of Tatum could be the difference-maker in a game that could have significant playoff implications.
