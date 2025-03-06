Celtics News: NBA Insider Hands Boston Low Grade Heading Into Season’s Final Quarter
The Boston Celtics are finding creative ways to win. They are the defending NBA champs, so they are getting every team's best shot each time they step on the court.
Wednesday night was no different. The Celtics took on a Portland Trail Blazers team that was playing some pretty good basketball. They did so without Jayson Tatum.
That didn't matter. They got 40+ points from both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard and took down Portland by ten points.
It was the kind of win that shows that the Celtics can win games even when their best player is hurt. Other players can step up in his absence.
The Celtics are the second-best team in the Eastern Conference. When they are all healthy, they think they can beat anyone they will face in the playoffs.
Not everyone seems to think that is the case. Bleacher Report seems to think that Boston has not done a great job heading into the final quarter of the season.
They give the Celtics a "B" grade as they head into the final quarter of the season despite the fact that they have won eight of their last ten games.
Supporting the grade given, they claim it was because of the back-to-back losses to the Pistons and the Cavs. Still, Boston has been very good except for those two games.
After winning this game against the Trail Blazers, the Celtics are clearly well-positioned to keep winning games in the last quarter of the season, even through injuries.
As long as they have one of Jaylen Brown or Tatum on the court, they can beat almost anyone in the league at any given time.
Boston is trying to keep the Knicks from overtaking them for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. If they can keep getting 40+ point efforts from role guys, they should be able to do that.
If the Celtics are fully healthy when the playoffs start, they should still be considered the favorite to win the title. That's how good their starting lineup is.
