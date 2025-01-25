Is Klay Thompson Playing vs Celtics? Mavericks Release Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics will look to bounce back big on Saturday as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks in this non-conference matchup.
The Celtics will travel to Dallas for the first and only time this season in this rematch of last year's NBA Finals. Boston secured their 18th title over Dallas last June, but in this contest in January, they'll look to earn their 32nd win of the season.
The Celtics have been one of the hottest teams on the road, and they'll look to continue down that path.
Boston will face a depleted Mavericks team, as they could be without their sharpshooter and veteran guard, Klay Thompson.
Thompson, who was listed as questionable, will play in this game.
Thompson has missed the Mavericks' last two games due to a left ankle sprain.
This is the veteran's first season in Dallas after he spent his entire career in the Bay Area with the Golden State Warriors.
In Thompson's first year as a Maverick, he is averaging 13.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in 38 games and 27.6 minutes of action.
Thompson has missed only seven games this season (prior to this one).
The last time Thompson was on the court, he did not play well. He recorded seven points on 2-for-5 shooting from the field, two rebounds, two assists, and three turnovers in 30 minutes of action in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 20.
The Mavericks will also be without Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, and Dante Exum for this pivotal matchup.
Dallas is 13-9 on its home court. The Celtics, on the other hand, have one of the best road records, with a 16-6 record.
Boston is at the bottom of the league, scoring 42.1 points per game in the paint.
Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game, led by Luka Doncic, who is averaging 7.6. Doncic continues to be out with a left calf strain he suffered on Christmas Day.
The Celtics will look to get back to winning ways tonight. They have been mediocre in their last 10 games, recording a 5-5 record. They are averaging 109.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.
