Celtics Injury Report: Derrick White Could Miss NBA Finals Rematch vs Mavericks
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since the two sides met in the NBA Finals last season. Boston defeated Dallas in the playoff series, winning their 18th championship in franchise history.
But entering this game, the two sides have a different feel to them. The Mavericks have been dealing with some injuries heading into this game while Boston has shown itself to be very inconsistent all season.
The Celtics are 5-5 over their past 10 games overall and have shown a weird lack of focus at times. But this game against the Mavericks could be a "get-right" game as Boston would love nothing more than to remind Dallas who is the better team.
But entering this game, the Celtics could be without a key player themselves. Veteran guard Derrick White has found himself on the injury report and is listed as questionable for the game due to left knee soreness.
If White can't go, it would be a blow to the Celtics rotation. The point guard has established himself as one of the more important players for the Celtics and he gives this team a massive boost in the backcourt.
For the year, White has averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. White is also shooting 36.9 from beyond the 3-point line this season.
His presence on the floor has helped to stabilize this Boston team so he would be missing if he can't give it a go. But Boston has plenty of other talented players on the roster who should be able to handle this Mavericks team.
Boston is coming off a bad loss to the rival Los Angeles Lakers so they will try to turn things around here. But the Celtics will need to get off to a strong start as the Mavericks crowd will be ready for them from the jump.
We should know more about the official game status of White as we get closer to tip-off later today.
