Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing? Full Celtics vs Raptors Injury Report
The Boston Celtics have been in a rut. They've lost three of their last four games, but on Tuesday, they'll look to head into the new year on the right foot.
The Celtics will take on the Toronto Raptors on New Year's Eve, who have lost 10 consecutive games. Boston will look to take that 11; however, the Celtics will be without their top center for this contest, Kristaps Porziņģis.
Porziņģis, who was listed as questionable due to an ankle issue, is now ruled out.
The 29-year-old has missed two straight games due to a left ankle sprain, and will now miss his third straight game. With Porziņģis's absence, veteran center Al Horford has played an expanded role.
Even if Porziņģis would have gotten the green light Tuesday, he would have faced some limitations given his checkered injury history.
The former lottery pick has only been limited to 11 games this season, but he has been solid in his outings. He is averaging 18.3 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three in 27.2 minutes of action.
The last time we saw Porziņģis on the course was on Christmas Day when the Philadelphia 76ers lost to their rivals. He was limited in that contest, scoring nine points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting 37 percent from the field.
Porziņģis will have missed 22 of Boston's 33 games this season (after Tuesday's contest) as he recovered from that offseason surgery to repair the rare foot injury he suffered during the NBA Finals. He was recovering all throughout the offseason and some of the season.
The Celtics will look to get the win without Porzingis, and they have good odds to do so, as they are -16.5 favorites. The Celtics have gone 21-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston scores 119.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.
The Raptors have gone 4-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 17.2 fast break points per game, led by guard RJ Barrett, who is averaging 5.1.
The Celtics have had a tough stretch lately, holding a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. In those games, they are averaging 117.2 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.3 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.
More Celtics: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Given Unexpected Odds in MVP Race